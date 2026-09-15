Arijit Singh has a song in 'King,' confirms Shah Rukh
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has revealed that singer Arijit Singh is currently working on a song for his upcoming film King. During an 'Ask SRK' session on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, a fan asked him to release a track from the movie soon. To this, Khan confirmed that the film features a song by Singh and the singer is still perfecting it.
Actor's response
'Arijit dada ko finishing touches dene hain'
Responding to the fan's request, Khan wrote, "Kar deta. Abhi Arijit dada ko finishing touches dene hain." He further praised Singh, saying, "He is a perfectionist, takes some time rightfully."
The actor also confirmed that King will release on December 24 as planned and is not getting postponed.
Past hits
Khan-Singh collaboration
Khan and Singh have previously worked together on several hit songs, including Hawayein, Gerua, Manwa Laage, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, and Zaalima.
King also stars Khan's daughter Suhana Khan alongside Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, and Raghav Juyal.
It is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.