'Country is proud of you': SRK lauds pilot Smit Machchhar
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has lauded Captain Smit Machchhar for his bravery during the recent flydubai incident. The captain was reportedly attacked by his co-pilot on a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, which was carrying 174 people, including 27 children. Despite being seriously injured, he managed to open the cockpit door and let in passengers and crew members, who overpowered the attacker. The flight was then diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.
Actor's tribute
'You stood strong when it mattered the most'
Taking to social media, Khan wrote, "Captain Smit Machchhar, you stood strong when it mattered the most. It's not easy to stare adversity in the face and put one's safety on the line, but you did that to protect those onboard and showed us what being a captain entails."
"A true display of courage and duty. Wishing you a speedy recovery. The country is proud of you," he added.
Celebrity tributes
Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal also praised Machchhar
Several other Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Deol, and Tamannaah Bhatia, also praised the pilot.
Salman wrote, "Kamaal kar diya pilot ji, hum sab aap ko salute karte hain."
Singh called him "courageous," while Kaushal shared a photo of Machchhar in the cockpit on Instagram Stories with the caption, "Braveheart! Capt Smit Machchhar."
Deol wrote, "Captain Smit Machchhar...extraordinary courage and presence of mind when it mattered most. You helped avert a disaster and save lives."
Actor's reflection
Anil Kapoor shared a conversation he had with his friend
Actor Anil Kapoor also paid tribute to Machchhar, sharing a photo of him and reflecting on a conversation with his friend Jalal, who had known the pilot since their flying-school days.
He shared, "When this happened, Jalal told me he knew Smit since flying school and had always known him to be someone he'd want by his side in a difficult situation."
Incident details
What happened during the flight?
On September 30, Captain Machchhar was flying flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv when his co-pilot attacked him.
Despite his grave injuries, Captain Machchhar opened the cockpit door, and crew members and passengers restrained the attacker.
Among the passengers who entered the cockpit was Yaniv Hayoun, a plumber, who revealed that he put the attacker in a chokehold and dragged him out.
Subsequently, another crew member stabilized the aircraft and ensured a safe landing.
Government response
Captain Machchhar spoke to PM Modi
Captain Machchhar later spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video call from his hospital bed in Abu Dhabi.
He said, "I have been flying for over 17 years...so I could understand what was happening...even with my eyes closed. I knew I had to make that last push....once I did, everyone else came in."
Modi praised the pilot's courage and presence of mind, calling him a "hero" and saying that his actions helped avert a major tragedy.