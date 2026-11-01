Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: 'King' asset expected at midnight
What's the story
As superstar Shah Rukh Khan prepares to celebrate his 61st birthday on Monday, November 2, fans are in for a special treat. A new asset from his upcoming action film King is expected to be released at midnight, reported India Today. However, the makers have not confirmed whether it will be a teaser, song, or some other promotional material. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.
Teaser hints
Anand's recent posts fuel speculation
Director Anand's recent cryptic posts have added to the speculation surrounding the midnight reveal.
He shared four short updates on X (formerly Twitter), all posted at exactly midnight.
Fans managed to decode these messages into a single phrase: "It's Time for the world To Celebrate the King of..."
This timing led many fans to believe that a special announcement was indeed coming on King Khan's birthday.
Song speculation
Possible Ed Sheeran-Arijit Singh song for 'King'
Adding to the excitement, The Climax India recently reported that King will feature a special song by Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh.
It is likely that this song will be unveiled on Monday.
Interestingly, a large display has been set up at Khan's iconic bungalow, Mannat, potentially for a live screening of the upcoming asset.
Twitter Post
Preparations underway at Mannat
SRKians, this is MASSIVE! Mannat has transformed into a fortress, with the latest KING content set to light up the gigantic screen! This is nothing short of spectacular! 🔥👑❤️#ShahRukhKhan #KING #SRK pic.twitter.com/d9fzFZ6xZJ— Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) October 31, 2026
Film details
Everything to know about 'King'
King is a crime action-thriller and marks Khan's reunion with Anand after Pathaan.
The film also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Raghav Juyal.
It will be released worldwide on December 24, 2026.