Shah Rukh Khan won't meet fans on birthday this year?
What's the story
Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently busy with the final leg of Siddharth Anand's King, has seemingly canceled his annual birthday meet-up with fans this year. The actor will be shooting for back-to-back songs for the action thriller, which also stars Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, and Suhana Khan. The film is set to release on December 24.
Tradition
Why Khan is not hosting the meet-up this year
Khan's birthday meet-up with fans on November 2 has become a much-anticipated event over the years.
Hundreds of SRKians gather in front of Mannat every year on this day to catch a glimpse of the superstar.
However, this year, due to his busy schedule with King, he won't be able to host the interaction, per Mid-Day.
Film progress
Meanwhile, 'King' is in final stages of production
A source from one of Khan's fan clubs told the portal, "We have been informed that the birthday meet-up won't happen because Shah Rukh sir is busy shooting for King. The plan is to hold the gathering mid-December, about a week before the film's release."
King is in its final stages of production.
While Vaibhavi Merchant is choreographing one track, this song shoot is to be followed by a small international shooting schedule, then another song shoot.