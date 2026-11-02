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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Tu Mil Jaaye': SRK-Deepika sizzle in 1st 'King' song
'Tu Mil Jaaye': SRK-Deepika sizzle in 1st 'King' song

'Tu Mil Jaaye': SRK-Deepika sizzle in 1st 'King' song

By Isha Sharma
Nov 02, 2026
09:30 am
What's the story

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King unveiled its first song, Tu Mil Jaaye, at midnight on November 2, on Khan's 61st birthday. The track features Khan and Deepika Padukone and is composed by Sachin-Jigar. Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi have lent their voices to the song, which also features vocals by Ed Sheeran. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand.

Song highlights

Khan's dialogues enhance the song's appeal

The music video for Tu Mil Jaaye features Khan and Padukone in various romantic and action-packed scenes.

The lyrics are a mix of Hindi and English, with Sheeran rapping in English.

The video ends with a powerful dialogue from Khan: "Par iss baar dil mein aag lagi hai, ab duniya jalaye bina, maanega nahi."

Song details

Meet the team behind 'Tu Mil Jaaye'

The song marks a unique collaboration between Singh and Sheeran, two artists with distinct musical styles.

The lyrics are by Kumaar, while the choreography has been done by Piyush-Shazia.

It is available on streaming platforms, while its music video can be watched on Zee Music Company's YouTube channel.

The song has received mixed reactions online, with fans praising Khan's chemistry with Padukone, but criticizing Anand for "using green screens."

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Film details

Everything to know about 'King'

King reunites Khan with Anand after their successful collaboration on Pathaan in 2023.

The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal, and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles.

It also marks the theatrical debut of Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan.

King is slated to release on December 24.

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