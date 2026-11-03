'King' to dominate screens, clash with 'Avengers: Doomsday' on Christmas

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "King marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen after three years, and the idea is to showcase the film on every possible screen."

"Pen Marudhar has reached out to exhibitors to ensure a wide release for King on December 24."

"It's going to be a war between Disney and Pen Marudhar, as both parties are determined to secure the widest possible showcasing."