'King' to dominate screens, clash with 'Avengers: Doomsday' on Christmas
What's the story
Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King is reportedly eyeing a wide release for its premiere. The film, which marks Khan's return to the big screen after three years, is set to clash with Disney's superhero epic crossover Avengers: Doomsday on Christmas Day. Distributor Pen Marudhar has approached exhibitors to plan a showcasing strategy for King that prioritizes it over Avengers, Dune, and Jumanji combined.
Screen strategy
'Going to be a war between Disney and Pen Marudhar'
A source told Bollywood Hungama, "King marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen after three years, and the idea is to showcase the film on every possible screen."
"Pen Marudhar has reached out to exhibitors to ensure a wide release for King on December 24."
"It's going to be a war between Disney and Pen Marudhar, as both parties are determined to secure the widest possible showcasing."
Release dates
'The exhibitors too are bullish on' 'Avengers: Doomsday'
The source added, "Disney is aiming to sign a strict contract, which promises a specified number of shows for their superhero saga on Christmas Day."
"The exhibitors too are bullish on the film...and are figuring out how to ensure fair showcasing to the Hollywood biggie in the Holiday period."
While King is set to release on December 24, Doomsday will hit theaters on December 17.
The source concluded that all exhibitors are ready for a Christmas showdown between the two.