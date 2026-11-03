SRK-Siddharth Anand's 'King': Budget, pre-release deals, break-even point
What's the story
Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King, directed by Siddharth Anand, has been made on a staggering budget of around ₹400 crore. This figure does not include Khan's acting fee but accounts for Anand's remuneration as director. If Khan's fee were to be considered, the total cost would rise to ₹500 crore, per Pinkvilla. The film is also expected to incur around ₹40 crore in release expenses, including print and advertising costs.
Recovery details
'King' to earn ₹425cr before release
Despite its high production cost, King has also secured a record-breaking overseas minimum guarantee (MG) of ₹175 crore.
Domestically, Pen Marudhar has acquired the theatrical rights for an advance of ₹250 crore. This brings the total theatrical recoveries to ₹425 crore.
The film's non-theatrical business is equally strong, with Netflix acquiring digital rights for a base price of ₹150 crore, which can increase based on the film's box office performance.
Additional revenue
Music, satellite rights further boost recoveries
Apart from its theatrical and digital rights, King has also scored big with its music and satellite rights.
The film's music rights have reportedly been sold for a record ₹65 crore, while its satellite rights have fetched ₹25 crore.
All these factors combined bring the total recoveries to a whopping ₹665 crore.
As per Hindustan Times, King will have to collect ₹500cr in its net earnings to break even, depending on Khan's notional fee.
It releases on December 24.