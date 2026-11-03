SRK-Siddharth Anand's 'King': Budget, pre-release deals, break-even point 

Despite its high production cost, King has also secured a record-breaking overseas minimum guarantee (MG) of ₹175 crore.

Domestically, Pen Marudhar has acquired the theatrical rights for an advance of ₹250 crore. This brings the total theatrical recoveries to ₹425 crore.

The film's non-theatrical business is equally strong, with Netflix acquiring digital rights for a base price of ₹150 crore, which can increase based on the film's box office performance.