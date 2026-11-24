'King': SRK-Kareena's 'Daddy Cool' to release tomorrow?
What's the story
The much-awaited film King, starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Siddharth Anand, is gearing up for its release this Christmas. The film's first song, Tu Mil Jaye Toh, is already a chartbuster. Now, Bollywood Hungama has reported that the second song, Daddy Cool, will be launched on November 25.
Song details
'Daddy Cool' will be a Hinglish number
The upcoming track, Daddy Cool, is reportedly a Hinglish song featuring Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.
The song has been shot at real locations.
A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Shah Rukh Khan is unleashing the second layer of King with a peppy dance number on November 25."
"There is still some contemplation if it should be Daddy Cool or the King title song, but November 25 is when the song will be launched."
Upcoming releases
'King' will have 4 songs and a trailer
Both Daddy Cool and the King title track are ready and will be released within nine days of each other.
The source added, "There will be two more songs, followed by the trailer on December 14, kick-starting the countdown to release."
"There is a possibility of the team deciding to launch King title track at the last minute on November 25, but at the moment, the idea is to launch Daddy Cool."
King is set to release on December 24.