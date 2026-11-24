Both Daddy Cool and the King title track are ready and will be released within nine days of each other.

The source added, "There will be two more songs, followed by the trailer on December 14, kick-starting the countdown to release."

"There is a possibility of the team deciding to launch King title track at the last minute on November 25, but at the moment, the idea is to launch Daddy Cool."

King is set to release on December 24.