Works like a 'newcomer': Rajkumar Hirani lauds SRK's dedication

Actor dedication

Hirani on SRK's 'newcomer' approach

Hirani further elaborated on his experiences, saying, "I have worked with Shah Rukh. When you work with him...he used to send me rehearsals like a newcomer." "He used to record his shooting rehearsals on his phone every day and send me." He also mentioned Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal's dedication. "Ranbir used to come to do his make-up at three o'clock. Vicky used to sit and work with me." However, he added that some actors limit themselves in their approach.