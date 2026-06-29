Works like a 'newcomer': Rajkumar Hirani lauds SRK's dedication
What's the story
Renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani recently revealed that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan approaches his work with a "newcomer mindset." Speaking to IANS, he shared that Khan often records his rehearsals on his phone and sends them daily for review. This unique habit made Hirani feel like he was working with a debutant rather than one of the industry's biggest stars. Hirani and Khan have worked together on the 2023 comedy-drama, Dunki.
Actor dedication
Hirani on SRK's 'newcomer' approach
Hirani further elaborated on his experiences, saying, "I have worked with Shah Rukh. When you work with him...he used to send me rehearsals like a newcomer." "He used to record his shooting rehearsals on his phone every day and send me." He also mentioned Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal's dedication. "Ranbir used to come to do his make-up at three o'clock. Vicky used to sit and work with me." However, he added that some actors limit themselves in their approach.
Actor dedication
Hirani doesn't believe in generational divide
When asked about his experiences with actors from different generations, Hirani said he didn't believe there was a generational divide. "I feel that this fight is not of old or new generation actors." He added that he has worked with both older and younger actors, such as Khan, Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Kapoor, and Kaushal, who have all shown extreme dedication to their work. "So, it is a personal attitude of a person," he noted.