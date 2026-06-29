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Home / News / Entertainment News / Works like a 'newcomer': Rajkumar Hirani lauds SRK's dedication
Works like a 'newcomer': Rajkumar Hirani lauds SRK's dedication
Rajkumar Hirani praises Shah Rukh Khan

Works like a 'newcomer': Rajkumar Hirani lauds SRK's dedication

By Isha Sharma
Jun 29, 2026
02:13 pm
What's the story

Renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani recently revealed that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan approaches his work with a "newcomer mindset." Speaking to IANS, he shared that Khan often records his rehearsals on his phone and sends them daily for review. This unique habit made Hirani feel like he was working with a debutant rather than one of the industry's biggest stars. Hirani and Khan have worked together on the 2023 comedy-drama, Dunki.

Actor dedication

Hirani on SRK's 'newcomer' approach

Hirani further elaborated on his experiences, saying, "I have worked with Shah Rukh. When you work with him...he used to send me rehearsals like a newcomer." "He used to record his shooting rehearsals on his phone every day and send me." He also mentioned Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal's dedication. "Ranbir used to come to do his make-up at three o'clock. Vicky used to sit and work with me." However, he added that some actors limit themselves in their approach.

Actor dedication

Hirani doesn't believe in generational divide

When asked about his experiences with actors from different generations, Hirani said he didn't believe there was a generational divide. "I feel that this fight is not of old or new generation actors." He added that he has worked with both older and younger actors, such as Khan, Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Kapoor, and Kaushal, who have all shown extreme dedication to their work. "So, it is a personal attitude of a person," he noted.

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