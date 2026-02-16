SRK says Suhana, Aryan, AbRam are his 'best critics'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently opened up about his relationship with his three children: Aryan (28), Suhana (25), and AbRam (12). In an interview with SCREEN, he said that they are his "best critics" and keep him grounded amid the chaos of life. The actor also spoke about how he balances his professional achievements with family values and memories.

Family influence Family is my North Star, says Khan Khan said, "My children are my best critics! My family is my North Star who keeps me grounded and reminds me of what truly matters, no matter how busy life becomes." He added, "Legacy isn't solely defined by professional achievements but by the values and memories I share with my family." "Balancing both comes down to being fully present. While I pursue my passions and work, I never lose sight of the simple joys of being a father."

Children's achievements On his children's artistic journeys Khan expressed immense pride in his children's artistic endeavors. He said, "I'm incredibly proud of my children. It's been a privilege watching them come into their own as performers and individuals." The actor also revealed that he had a unique bonding experience while doing voiceover work with them for Disney's The Lion King.

Advertisement