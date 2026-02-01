Shah Rukh Khan to join Rajinikanth in 'Jailer 2'
Entertainment
Big news for movie fans: Mithun Chakraborty just confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan will have a special appearance in Jailer 2, hitting theaters on June 12, 2026.
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the sequel brings back Rajinikanth as Muthuvel Pandian, with media reports saying he is likely to play Rajinikanth's confidant.
Other cast members and crew
Alongside SRK and Rajinikanth, Jailer 2 is expected to feature cameo appearances from Mohanlal and Vijay Sethupathi.
Plus, Vidya Balan is making her Tamil cinema debut, joining an ensemble that includes SJ Suryah.
With filming wrapping up soon in Chennai and so many big names on board, this one's already got fans buzzing.