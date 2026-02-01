Shah Rukh Khan to join Rajinikanth in 'Jailer 2'

Other cast members and crew

Alongside SRK and Rajinikanth, Jailer 2 is expected to feature cameo appearances from Mohanlal and Vijay Sethupathi.

Plus, Vidya Balan is making her Tamil cinema debut, joining an ensemble that includes SJ Suryah.

With filming wrapping up soon in Chennai and so many big names on board, this one's already got fans buzzing.