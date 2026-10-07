Shah says online body shaming of actresses shows trolls' humiliation
Entertainment
Shefali Shah is speaking up against online trolls who body-shame actresses, especially those who've just had babies.
In a recent interview, she called these comments insensitive and said that she looks at it as that person's humiliation, not the actor or the actress that have been trolled or picked on.
Shah faced naming ceremony body shaming
Shah opened up about facing body-shaming herself at her son's naming ceremony after giving birth.
While the remark stung, she says it didn't shake her confidence. Instead, it made her realize how important it is to call out this behavior.
Through her memoir The Audacity of Being and upcoming projects, she's speaking up against body-shaming.