Shah to play IPS officer in 'DGP Kashmir' highlighting sacrifices
Daisy Shah is stepping into the role of an IPS officer in DGP Kashmir, a film inspired by real events and directed by Imtiyaz Bhat.
The movie aims to spotlight the bravery and sacrifices of security personnel in Kashmir.
As Daisy puts it, "I had played a cop before, but here I get to play the role of an IPS officer," marking a new challenge for her.
Shah trains for 'DGP Kashmir' action
The film focuses on telling the stories of Kashmir's unsung heroes, something Shah feels strongly about.
She's using her background as a national-level shooter to prep for action-packed scenes and will start shooting in July.
Director Bhat, who grew up in Kashmir, wants viewers to see the strength behind these real-life stories, while Shah hopes her performance brings authenticity and respect to their legacy.