Shah to play IPS officer in 'DGP Kashmir' highlighting sacrifices Entertainment Jun 07, 2026

Daisy Shah is stepping into the role of an IPS officer in DGP Kashmir, a film inspired by real events and directed by Imtiyaz Bhat.

The movie aims to spotlight the bravery and sacrifices of security personnel in Kashmir.

As Daisy puts it, "I had played a cop before, but here I get to play the role of an IPS officer," marking a new challenge for her.