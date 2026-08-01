Shahane wants to direct Rana in black comedy next
Entertainment
Renuka Shahane wants to direct her husband, Ashutosh Rana, in a black comedy she's been crafting for years.
Shahane has expressed interest in directing him again. After recently starring in the Marathi web series Aga Aai Aaho Aai, Shahane shared that she hopes to direct this new project next.
Shahane favors low budgets, eyes horror
Shahane believes creativity doesn't need a huge budget. She puts it simply: "There is no money to waste, let's put it that way."
Looking ahead, she's also keen to try out the horror genre, inspired by her elder son's love for scary stories.