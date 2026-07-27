'Was very scared': Shaheer Sheikh recalls playing Arjun in 'Mahabharat'
What's the story
Shaheer Sheikh, the popular Indian television actor, recently opened up about his struggles and journey in the industry. Speaking to Digital Commentary, he revealed that despite his success, he still feels like he's in "survival mode." He also spoke about the immense pressure he felt while playing Arjun in Mahabharat and how it impacted him emotionally.
Role impact
'I got so overwhelmed, I locked myself in the bathroom'
Sheikh revealed that the show was a huge responsibility for him and he was extremely nervous despite all the preparation.
"On the launch day, the producer had kept a party; seeing people's response, I got so overwhelmed that I locked myself in the bathroom," he shared.
"I couldn't control myself and got very emotional."
Challenges
'I couldn't go wrong'
Sheikh added, "I was very scared playing the role of Arjun in Mahabharat. It was the first time that we had prepped for a year and a half for a show. Producers were researching and writing before that."
"It took four years for the show to start; it was a huge responsibility, and I couldn't go wrong."
"That character gave me a lot and left a major impact on my belief system."
Actor's perspective
'I have not arrived; hard work is still going on'
When asked if he has moved past the "survival mode" and now lives a luxurious life, Sheikh said, "I am still in survival mode only; it is not like I have arrived; hard work is still going on."
"You have to be on your toes; there is excitement in that because you don't know what will happen next."
Lifestyle adjustments
Sheikh's reality check on maintaining lifestyle after success
Sheikh also discussed how actors maintain their lifestyle after a successful show.
He said, "You think we are not surviving that way now? Tough situations keep coming, but I try not to get into such situations."
"I don't get used to a certain lifestyle; I keep giving myself a reality check. I can survive on bare minimum or even nothing. I have trained myself. Luxuries are far-fetched; if I don't have the basic requirements, I will work for it everyday."
Career evolution
Sheikh's financial struggles before 'Mahabharat' and journey since
In 2021, Sheikh had opened up about his financial struggles before Mahabharat.
He revealed that he had started doing photography and folios for friends during a gap in projects.
"There was almost a one-year span where I was only doing auditions and roaming around," he had told Zoom.
Despite these challenges, he has been part of popular projects like Kya Mast Hai Life, Navya, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, and Do Patti.