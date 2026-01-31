Shahid Kapoor says Bollywood isn't making 'good films'

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor recently opened up about the current state of the film industry. Speaking to Prakhar Gupta on his YouTube channel, he said that both audiences and creators are to blame for the industry's struggles. "The audience is losing patience; their minds can't focus. They need stimulation, they need breaks... The creators are doing the same to themselves," he said.

Two-way process Kapoor on quality of films Kapoor emphasized that the problem isn't just with audience attention spans, but also with the quality of films being made. "It's not that the audience doesn't want to watch films; it's also that we are not making as many good films as we should," he said. He added, "So it's a two-way process."

Marketing concerns 'Manufactured marketing in Bollywood is a problem' Kapoor also expressed his discontent with "manufactured" marketing in the film industry. He said, "People don't understand, but it's a miracle of life. That a room full of people is actually clapping, whistling, and acknowledging you...it's a very beautiful thing." "But when that purity starts to be disrupted and something manufactured comes into it, it no longer feels the same."

Marketing ethics When marketing crosses line between right and wrong Kapoor further delved into the ethical side of marketing in the film industry. He said, "Marketing is something everyone has to do... But when does marketing cross the line between right and wrong? How much is too much?" "That really comes from your own sense of morality. If you're choosing to work from that place, it's different."

