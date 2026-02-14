Shahid Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna's rom-com to feature sci-fi twist?
What's the story
Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are set to share screen space in Cocktail 2, which will release later this year. After that, they will reportedly reunite for an untitled project directed by Amit Sharma, known for Badhaai Ho and Ajay Devgn's Maidaan. Now, Variety India has revealed that the movie will be a rom-com with a science fiction twist.
Film details
Here's what the film is about
The report suggests that Kapoor and Mandanna will be seen as a married couple whose relationship is on the verge of collapse, with divorce being the only solution. However, their lives take a major turn when a scientific experiment goes wrong, resulting in comedic situations and unexpected revelations about their marriage. To recall, Kapoor explored similar territory in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024), where he fell in love with a robot, played by Kriti Sanon.
Future projects
Meanwhile, here's what Kapoor and Mandanna have lined up
Kapoor will begin shooting for the untitled rom-com around August-September 2026. The film is being produced by Sunir Kheterpal in association with Jio Studios. Meanwhile, Kapoor has Raj and DK's Farzi Season 2 lined up after Cocktail 2. Mandanna recently wrapped up the first schedule of Atlee and Allu Arjun's ambitious actioner. She will reportedly marry her longtime boyfriend and actor Vijay Deverakonda later this month before appearing opposite him in Ranabaali.