Shahid Kapoor to take break after finishing 'Farzi 2'
Entertainment
Shahid Kapoor is pressing pause on his packed schedule once he finishes shooting for Cocktail 2 and Farzi 2.
He casually revealed his next move—"Holiday !!! "—during an Instagram Q&A, giving fans a peek into his much-needed downtime.
Farzi 2 marks his second round with creators Raj & DK after the hit first season that kicked off his digital journey.
Meanwhile, he's set to collaborate with Maddock Films
Kapoor's latest film, O Romeo (directed by Vishal Bhardwaj), has been getting a lot of love for his performance, with Tripti Dimri starring alongside him.
He thanked Bhardwaj on social media for another memorable role, and while he enjoys the praise, he's also got a new project lined up with Maddock Films.