Shahid Kapoor to take break after finishing 'Farzi 2' Entertainment Feb 20, 2026

Shahid Kapoor is pressing pause on his packed schedule once he finishes shooting for Cocktail 2 and Farzi 2.

He casually revealed his next move—"Holiday !!! "—during an Instagram Q&A, giving fans a peek into his much-needed downtime.

Farzi 2 marks his second round with creators Raj & DK after the hit first season that kicked off his digital journey.