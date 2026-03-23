Shahid Kapoor's 'O'Romeo' heads to OTT: Where to watch

You can rent O'Romeo on Prime Video from March 27; free streaming is expected in the first or second week of April. Alongside Kapoor and Dimri, the cast includes Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia , Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey.

What did critics think of the film?

O'Romeo was rated 3.5/5 by one reviewer, while other critics gave mixed or lower ratings, some of whom loved its unique visuals and intense vibe but found the pacing slow at times and the romance a bit weak.

If you're into poetic action with a dark twist, this one might be worth your watchlist.