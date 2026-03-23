Shahid Kapoor's 'O'Romeo' heads to OTT: Where to watch
Shahid Kapoor's latest film, O'Romeo, drops for rent on Prime Video starting March 27.
Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and inspired by Mafia Queens of Mumbai, the movie follows contract killer Ustara (Kapoor) as he helps Afshan (Triptii Dimri) get revenge on Mumbai's underworld.
The film first hit theaters in February.
OTT release details
You can rent O'Romeo on Prime Video from March 27; free streaming is expected in the first or second week of April.
Alongside Kapoor and Dimri, the cast includes Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey.
What did critics think of the film?
O'Romeo was rated 3.5/5 by one reviewer, while other critics gave mixed or lower ratings, some of whom loved its unique visuals and intense vibe but found the pacing slow at times and the romance a bit weak.
If you're into poetic action with a dark twist, this one might be worth your watchlist.