Shahid Kapoor's 'O'Romeo' out now: Here's how to watch
Entertainment
O'Romeo, the new romantic action thriller starring Shahid Kapoor as gangster Hussain Ustara, is out in theaters now.
Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and inspired by Mafia Queens of Mumbai, the film also features Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, and Tamannaah Bhatia.
Where to catch the film
Catch O'Romeo on the big screen nationwide. The movie has an "A" certificate from CBFC after some violent scenes and dialogues were trimmed.
At nearly three hours long, it's the longest Bhardwaj-Kapoor project yet.
The soundtrack—composed by Bhardwaj with lyrics by Gulzar—has already dropped a few singles if you want a preview before heading to the theater.