'Shahid' writer questions decade-late OTT debut of Rajkummar Rao film
What's the story
The National Award-winning movie Shahid, starring Rajkummar Rao, has finally made its way to the OTT platform Prime Video after a wait of 13 years. The movie, helmed by Hansal Mehta and released in 2013, is based on the life of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi, who was killed in 2010. Rao played Azmi in the movie alongside Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Prabhleen Sandhu, and Baljinder Kaur.
Delay inquiry
'Muslims were often presumed guilty before being proven innocent'
The film's arrival on OTT has made writer-editor Apurva M Asrani reflect on its long absence from digital platforms.
He took to X, writing, "The National Award-winning #Shahid is finally streaming on Prime Video. It took 13 years for our film to find a streaming home."
"Shahid tells the story of Shahid Azmi, a lawyer who defended people accused under terror laws and fought for due process in a climate where Muslims were often presumed guilty before being proven innocent."
Twitter Post
See Asrani's post here
The National Award winning #Shahid is finally streaming on Prime Video. It took 13 years for our film to find a streaming home.— Apurva M Asrani (@Apurvasrani) September 28, 2026
Shahid tells the story of Shahid Azmi, a lawyer who defended people accused under terror laws and fought for due process in a climate where Muslims… pic.twitter.com/Ms6p6vcB2w
Questions raised
'Then came a political climate in which dissenters, activists, journalists...'
Asrani further questioned, "I've often wondered why Shahid remained without a streaming platform for so long."
"It was released a year before 2014. Then came a political climate in which dissenters, activists, journalists, and those defending the rights of the accused increasingly found themselves under suspicion."
"In that same period, people like Umar Khalid have spent years in prison awaiting trial."
Changing narrative
He calls out 'kosher' stories for their 'mediocrity'
Asrani added, "Many of us, filmmakers, actors and writers drawn to courageous stories like Shahid, either struggled to get such ideas made or were co-opted by the system into telling 'kosher' stories that won national awards thanks to their political conformity and despite their mediocrity."
Film's significance
'Is there growing resistance to the politics of fear?'
Asrani wrote, "So why now? Why does a film like Shahid finally find a streaming platform in 2026?"
"Has the mood changed? Is there growing resistance to the politics of fear?"
"Whatever the reason, I'm proud of this film."
"Watch it if you haven't. Watch it again if you have. This film, made by a wonderful team, is a reminder of the kind of courageous cinema we used to make and celebrate."