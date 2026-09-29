'Shahid' writer questions decade-late OTT debut of Rajkummar Rao film

The film's arrival on OTT has made writer-editor Apurva M Asrani reflect on its long absence from digital platforms.

He took to X, writing, "The National Award-winning #Shahid is finally streaming on Prime Video. It took 13 years for our film to find a streaming home."

"Shahid tells the story of Shahid Azmi, a lawyer who defended people accused under terror laws and fought for due process in a climate where Muslims were often presumed guilty before being proven innocent."