Shahrbanoo Sadat's 'No Good Men' to open Berlin Film Festival
The Berlin Film Festival is kicking off February 12 with "No Good Men," a new romantic comedy from Afghan filmmaker Shahrbanoo Sadat.
The film, set in Kabul before the Taliban takeover, spotlights the lives of Afghan women and blends humor with real emotion—something Berlinale director Tricia Tuttle called a rare mix in such a political story.
What makes "No Good Men" stand out
Set in a busy Kabul newsroom, the film follows a young camerawoman navigating both risky reporting and a complicated romance with her married coworker.
Based on real events, it highlights what journalists faced and pushes back against social expectations.
The movie is an international team-up between Germany, France, Norway, Denmark, and Afghanistan.
After leaving Afghanistan in 2021, Sadat keeps telling powerful stories—the festival wraps up February 22.