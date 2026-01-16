Shahrbanoo Sadat's 'No Good Men' to open Berlin Film Festival

What makes "No Good Men" stand out

Set in a busy Kabul newsroom, the film follows a young camerawoman navigating both risky reporting and a complicated romance with her married coworker.

Based on real events, it highlights what journalists faced and pushes back against social expectations.

The movie is an international team-up between Germany, France, Norway, Denmark, and Afghanistan.

After leaving Afghanistan in 2021, Sadat keeps telling powerful stories—the festival wraps up February 22.