Shaikh on 'Bigg Boss 20' promotes 'Hunkkaar' praises Khan's stand
Fatima Sana Shaikh stopped by Bigg Boss 20 to promote her recently web series, Hunkkaar and took a moment to appreciate host Salman Khan.
She said his recent stand against online trolling and intrusive paparazzi targeting female actors was very impactful, giving him credit for speaking up on national TV.
Rohed Khan 1st celebrity contestant evicted
On the September 27 episode, Salman addressed harsh comments about actors' looks and called out paparazzi for crossing lines.
He even defended his brother Sohail from body-shaming, reminding everyone, "Pehle apne aap ko dekho. Yeh aap log jo comment karte ho na, jiske upar, kisi ke upar jo bhi karte ho, pehle apni shakal dekh lo, apna jism dekh lo, uske baad karna yeh."
The episode also saw Rohed Khan become the first celebrity contestant to be evicted, with Yung DSA and Isha Rikhi now at risk.
Bigg Boss 20 streams nightly on JioHotstar and airs on Colors TV.