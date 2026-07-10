Shakira joins Madonna, BTS and Bieber for FIFA final halftime

Coldplay's Martin curates 11-minute halftime

The 11-minute show will be curated by Coldplay's Chris Martin, and Shakira says she wants to make this performance stand out from her past World Cup appearances, "I've got to wrap my head around it, make it a little different from what I did at the inauguration."

Her connection with the tournament runs deep: her new anthem Dai Dai (with Burna Boy) just reached No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. US chart and No. 3 on the Billboard Global 200, echoing her iconic Waka Waka moment from 2010.