Shakira joins Madonna, BTS and Bieber for FIFA final halftime
Shakira is set to be part of the lineup for the first FIFA World Cup final halftime show on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
She'll be joined by a star-studded lineup including Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber, and Coldplay.
Calling it "pretty historic," Shakira shared her excitement during a recent radio chat.
Coldplay's Martin curates 11-minute halftime
The 11-minute show will be curated by Coldplay's Chris Martin, and Shakira says she wants to make this performance stand out from her past World Cup appearances, "I've got to wrap my head around it, make it a little different from what I did at the inauguration."
Her connection with the tournament runs deep: her new anthem Dai Dai (with Burna Boy) just reached No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. US chart and No. 3 on the Billboard Global 200, echoing her iconic Waka Waka moment from 2010.