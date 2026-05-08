Shakira names 'Dai Dai' official 2026 FIFA World Cup song
Entertainment
Shakira just announced Dai Dai as the official song for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring Burna Boy.
The track's all about bringing people together: its title means come on in Italian, and it celebrates cultural diversity.
You can catch the full release on May 14, 2026.
Shakira's teaser at Maracana celebrates resilience
Dai Dai leans into themes of resilience with lines like "what once broke you made you strong," mixing English and Spanish lyrics plus a catchy Dale, ale chant to unite fans everywhere.
The teaser was shot at Brazil's iconic Maracana Stadium, including historic World Cup balls from past tournaments with fresh energy from Shakira and dancers in national team colors.