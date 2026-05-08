Shakira releases 'Dai Dai' with Burna Boy for World Cup
Entertainment
Shakira is back on the FIFA World Cup stage, this time teaming up with Burna Boy for the official 2026 anthem, "Dai Dai."
The song drops May 14, just ahead of the tournament's kickoff on June 11.
With this track, Shakira adds a third World Cup anthem to her list after "Waka Waka" and her other World Cup anthem.
Fans preview 'Dai Dai' at Maracana
Fans got an early taste of "Dai Dai" at Maracana Stadium in Rio, where Shakira performed with dancers rocking team colors.
This year's World Cup is a big one: Canada, the US and Mexico are co-hosting, and there will be a record-breaking 48 teams competing from June 11 to July 19.