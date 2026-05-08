Shakira releases 'Dai Dai' with Burna Boy for World Cup Entertainment May 08, 2026

Shakira is back on the FIFA World Cup stage, this time teaming up with Burna Boy for the official 2026 anthem, "Dai Dai."

The song drops May 14, just ahead of the tournament's kickoff on June 11.

With this track, Shakira adds a third World Cup anthem to her list after "Waka Waka" and her other World Cup anthem.