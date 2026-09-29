How to watch Shakira's Madrid concert live from India
What's the story
Colombian pop sensation Shakira is set to livestream her Madrid concert on Saturday. This will be the first time a complete Shakira concert is broadcast globally. The livestream, part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, will start at 12:15am IST on Sunday for Indian fans. It can be accessed through the Amazon Music India app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch without any paid subscription requirement.
Personal touch
Shakira on the upcoming concert
The Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran era is a significant chapter in Shakira's career, emerging from a challenging phase in her personal life. It has resulted in both an album and an international tour.
Speaking about the Madrid show, she said, "The Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour has become more than I could ever have imagined, and I am so proud of it."
Broader initiative
The singer's excitement for the event
The Madrid concert is part of The Women Shaping Latin Music, a 2026 program celebrating women who have influenced Latin music.
Shakira expressed her excitement about sharing this special evening with fans worldwide through the livestream.
"I'm so excited to take it even further by sharing this special evening with fans around the world, together with Amazon Music," she said.
Special features
More about the concert
Fans attending the ES Latina residency in Madrid will also get to explore El Museo Shakira, an interactive exhibition dedicated to her career.
The residency will feature an all-women stage where performers will reinterpret some of Shakira's best-known songs live.
Two initiatives focused on women-led businesses and education will have dedicated spaces at the event as well.
Entrepreneurial initiative
Women-owned businesses to get a boost, too
One of the initiatives, named Las Mujeres Facturan Con Amazon Music, will serve as an online storefront for products from women-owned businesses.
The program aims to give women entrepreneurs a larger marketplace for their products while also introducing customers to the women behind these brands through individual stories about their businesses and work.
Educational initiative
Shakira's work in education will be further developed
Another initiative, Las Mujeres Ayudan, will connect the program with Shakira's work in education through her non-profit organization Fundacion Pies Descalzos.
The foundation is collaborating with Amazon Web Services and women-in-technology non-profit Laboratoria on AWS Entrena Latinas, a program offering free training in artificial intelligence and cloud computing in Spanish.
The goal is to reach one million women by 2028.