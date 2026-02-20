Shakira to return to India after nearly 2 decades
Shakira is finally returning to India for two big concerts—April 10 in Mumbai and April 15 in Delhi.
It's her first major concert appearance in India in nearly two decades, and this time she's headlining the Feeding India concert series, which helps fight hunger as part of the UN's Zero Hunger goal.
Concert to support UN's Zero Hunger goal
This isn't just about the music—Feeding India has already provided nearly 19 million meals to kids in need across thousands of centers.
As she puts it, "The Feeding India Concert is about more than music; it's about standing together to ensure every child has access to the nutrition they need to thrive."
Tickets drop on the District app with early access for HSBC cardholders (Feb 27-Mar 1) and general sales from March 1.
Flexible payment options are available.