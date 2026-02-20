Shakira to return to India after nearly 2 decades

Concert to support UN's Zero Hunger goal

This isn't just about the music—Feeding India has already provided nearly 19 million meals to kids in need across thousands of centers.

As she puts it, "The Feeding India Concert is about more than music; it's about standing together to ensure every child has access to the nutrition they need to thrive."

Tickets drop on the District app with early access for HSBC cardholders (Feb 27-Mar 1) and general sales from March 1.

Flexible payment options are available.