Shakira's India comeback shows postponed due to Middle East unrest
Entertainment
Shakira's big comeback shows in India have been put on hold, thanks to ongoing unrest in the Middle East.
The Feeding India Concert series was supposed to bring her to Mumbai and Delhi this April, but organizers hit pause over safety worries for fans, Shakira, and her crew.
Organizers processing refunds, reschedule hoped 2026
your refund is already in the works (no action needed). Organizers are hoping to reschedule for later in 2026.
Meanwhile, Shakira just wowed crowds at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opener with "Dai Dai," keeping excitement high for whenever she finally makes it back to India.