Aneet Padda's 'Shakti Shalini' to release in January 2027?

Actor Aneet Padda , who recently joined the Maddock Horror Film Universe with Shakti Shalini, is reportedly eyeing a new release date for her upcoming film. Originally slated for a December 24, 2026, release, it was set to clash with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone 's King. Now, according to a report by Mid-Day, the makers are considering moving Shakti Shalini's release to January 2027.

Production update The ongoing schedule will continue in May Per the report, Shakti Shalini is currently in its final leg of production. The ongoing schedule will continue in May, with the makers planning to wrap up principal photography by the end of this month. Subsequently, they will focus on VFX and post-production work. The aim is to finish the film properly before spending ample time on VFX. Padda will reportedly essay dual roles in the movie.

Release plans Makers are waiting for 'Cocktail 2' to finalize date A source told Mid-Day, "If everything goes as planned, they're looking at a January 2027 release." The report further suggested that the makers are eyeing the first half of the month since Love & War is slated to premiere on January 21, 2027. However, a final decision may be made after the release of Maddock's Cocktail 2, which stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna.

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