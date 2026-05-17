Aneet Padda's 'Shakti Shalini' to release in January 2027?
What's the story
Actor Aneet Padda, who recently joined the Maddock Horror Film Universe with Shakti Shalini, is reportedly eyeing a new release date for her upcoming film. Originally slated for a December 24, 2026, release, it was set to clash with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's King. Now, according to a report by Mid-Day, the makers are considering moving Shakti Shalini's release to January 2027.
Production update
The ongoing schedule will continue in May
Per the report, Shakti Shalini is currently in its final leg of production. The ongoing schedule will continue in May, with the makers planning to wrap up principal photography by the end of this month. Subsequently, they will focus on VFX and post-production work. The aim is to finish the film properly before spending ample time on VFX. Padda will reportedly essay dual roles in the movie.
Release plans
Makers are waiting for 'Cocktail 2' to finalize date
A source told Mid-Day, "If everything goes as planned, they're looking at a January 2027 release." The report further suggested that the makers are eyeing the first half of the month since Love & War is slated to premiere on January 21, 2027. However, a final decision may be made after the release of Maddock's Cocktail 2, which stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna.
Career highlights
All about 'Shakti Shalini'
In Shakti Shalini, Padda will reportedly be seen opposite Vishal Jethwa. If true, this will mark their reunion after Salaam Venky. The film is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films. Padda was last seen in Mohit Suri's Saiyaara opposite Ahaan Panday. She is also working with them on another romance drama.