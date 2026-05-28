'Shakti Shalini' wraps shooting with Sarpotdar directing Padda's dual roles
Shakti Shalini, Maddock Films's latest horror-comedy, has finished shooting.
Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film mixes Bengali folklore with supernatural twists and a revenge story.
Aneet Padda stars in two roles, one as Shakti, an everyday woman turned protector, and the other as Shalini, a spirit seeking justice after betrayal.
'Shakti Shalini' joins Maddock universe
Production kicked off in March across Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh with detailed village sets built for key scenes.
The big finale was shot on May 27 at Chitrarth Studio in Powai, featuring village women celebrating the defeat of evil.
The cast includes Viineet Kumar Siingh as the villain, plus Nana Patekar, Seema Biswas, and Vishal Jethwa.
Shakti Shalini joins Maddock's horror-comedy universe alongside Stree and Bhediya.