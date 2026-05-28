'Shakti Shalini' wraps shooting with Sarpotdar directing Padda's dual roles

'Shakti Shalini' joins Maddock universe

Production kicked off in March across Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh with detailed village sets built for key scenes.

The big finale was shot on May 27 at Chitrarth Studio in Powai, featuring village women celebrating the defeat of evil.

The cast includes Viineet Kumar Siingh as the villain, plus Nana Patekar, Seema Biswas, and Vishal Jethwa.

Shakti Shalini joins Maddock's horror-comedy universe alongside Stree and Bhediya.