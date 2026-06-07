'Shaktimaan': Mukesh Khanna's rejection of Ranveer a 'publicity gimmick'?

Casting controversy

What did Khanna say about Singh?

In a previous interview with Bollywood Thikana, Khanna had said that Singh had come to his office and tried to convince him for the role. He said, "That poor guy (Ranveer Singh) was sitting in front of me for three hours." "But it doesn't reflect on his face what it needs to play Shaktimaan. He looks fickle as if he will con somebody, but he is a terrific actor," he said.