Shakur 1996 murder trial opens in Las Vegas against Davis
Entertainment
After nearly three decades, the trial for Tupac Shakur's 1996 murder has finally started in Las Vegas.
Duane "Keefe D" Davis, who says he is not guilty, is accused of organizing the drive-by shooting as gang retaliation following a fight between Tupac's crew and Davis's nephew.
The case hopes to bring answers to one of hip-hop's biggest unsolved mysteries.
Prosecutors cite Davis interview and memoir
Prosecutors are using Davis's old police interview and his memoir as proof he helped plan the attack and provided the gun.
His lawyer pushed back, saying Davis exaggerated his involvement for entertainment.
In court, witnesses described the somber scene after Tupac was killed, with his family quietly watching as Garry Dale accompanied Shakur to the hospital.