Shalit 'Today show' film critic passed away peacefully at 100
Entertainment
Gene Shalit, the legendary film critic known for his wild hair, big mustache, and love of puns, passed away peacefully at 100.
His family called his life "passed away peacefully today after 100 years of an amazing life."
Shalit was a staple on NBC's Today show from 1970 to 2010, making movie talk a morning TV tradition.
Shalit helped popularize TV film criticism
Shalit helped bring film criticism out of newspapers and onto national television with his witty style.
His producer remembered him as someone who made reviews both fun and smart.
Thanks to pioneers like Shalit, talking about movies on TV became mainstream, right alongside names like Roger Ebert and Gene Siskel.