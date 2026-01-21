'Shambhala' struggles; earns ₹14.94cr in 2 weeks
"Shambhala" is a Telugu supernatural horror thriller starring Aadi Saikumar, Archana Iyer, Swasika Vijay, Madhunandan, and Ravi Varma.
The film opened strong but quickly lost momentum after its first weekend, with weekday collections dipping below ₹70 lakh per day.
Two weeks in, it's just shy of the ₹15 crore mark.
In numbers:
After two weeks in theaters, "Shambhala" has earned ₹14.94 crore (net) in India and about ₹17.6 crore gross domestically.
Overseas earnings add another ₹2.61 crore, bringing its worldwide total to roughly ₹20.21 crore—just enough to break even on its ₹10 crore budget.
Should you watch it?
If you're into supernatural thrillers with a mix of mythology and mystery, "Shambhala" might be worth a shot.
Critics found it decent—The Hans India gave it 3.5/5 for its layered direction and genre blend; Cinema Express said it "marks a solid comeback" for Aadi Saikumar; other reviews pointed to a fresh backstory and a fast-paced second half.
It's not a blockbuster hit but could be an interesting watch if you want something different from mainstream horror fare.