'Shambhala' struggles; earns ₹14.94cr in 2 weeks

After two weeks in theaters, "Shambhala" has earned ₹14.94 crore (net) in India and about ₹17.6 crore gross domestically. Overseas earnings add another ₹2.61 crore, bringing its worldwide total to roughly ₹20.21 crore—just enough to break even on its ₹10 crore budget.

Should you watch it?

If you're into supernatural thrillers with a mix of mythology and mystery, "Shambhala" might be worth a shot.

Critics found it decent—The Hans India gave it 3.5/5 for its layered direction and genre blend; Cinema Express said it "marks a solid comeback" for Aadi Saikumar; other reviews pointed to a fresh backstory and a fast-paced second half.

It's not a blockbuster hit but could be an interesting watch if you want something different from mainstream horror fare.