Shanaya Kapoor on online trolling: 'I read negative comments'
Shanaya Kapoor—yes, Maheep Kapoor's daughter—says she actually reads negative comments about her work online to get better at her craft.
With her film Tu Yaa Main dropping soon, she told Zoom on Feb 6 that she tries to spot real feedback (about her dancing or acting) and ignores the stuff that's just trolling.
She considers feedback, even if harsh
"If it's something to do with my work, if it's feedback on how I'm dancing, how I'm performing, then even if it is really negative, even if it is said in a harsh manner, I take it as constructive feedback because it's what I owe to my audience." Shanaya shared.
She wants viewers' honest thoughts so she can keep improving.
More about 'Tu Yaa Main'
Tu Yaa Main, out February 13, is a thriller where Shanaya plays influencer Avani Shah (aka Miss Vanity), stuck in a pool with Adarsh Gourav (Maruti) and a crocodile.
It'll hit theaters the same day as O'Romeo.
Shanaya on preparing for role
To nail her role, Shanaya studied black panthers for their confidence and vibe—and skipped watching the original Thai film The Pool so her performance would feel fresh.