Shane Nigam-Sakshi Vaidya's 'Haal' gets release date
"Haal," the much-awaited Malayalam musical drama starring Shane Nigam and Sakshi Vaidya, finally hit theaters on September 12, 2024.
It was supposed to come out last year but got pushed back for reasons not revealed.
Fans can look forward to a new trailer soon, and after his action-packed role in "RDX," Nigam is switching things up as a romantic lead.
Film to be released in multiple languages
Directed by Prasanth Vijayakumar and produced by JVJ Productions, "Haal" was shot in Jordan, Kozhikode, and Mysore.
The film will drop in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada alongside the Malayalam version.
The teaser sets a campus vibe with Nigam singing Ustad Mehdi Hassan's "Rafta Rafta Woh Meri."
Plus, Bollywood singer Atif Aslam is making his first-ever appearance in a Malayalam film—music fans might want to keep an ear out for that!