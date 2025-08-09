Shane Nigam-Sakshi Vaidya's 'Haal' gets release date Entertainment Aug 09, 2025

"Haal," the much-awaited Malayalam musical drama starring Shane Nigam and Sakshi Vaidya, finally hit theaters on September 12, 2024.

It was supposed to come out last year but got pushed back for reasons not revealed.

Fans can look forward to a new trailer soon, and after his action-packed role in "RDX," Nigam is switching things up as a romantic lead.