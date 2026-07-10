Shane opens up about fitness and its impact on comedy
Jake Shane, best known for his hilarious TikToks and Netflix's Therapuss podcast, just got real about his recent fitness journey.
He's been working out with trainer Louis Chandler at an Alo wellness club studio, focusing on better nutrition and strength.
Jake admits this new look might change how people see his humor: "If I look good and talk about my insecurities, it won't land as hard... I just need to find a new lane to make fun of myself that's not my body."
Shane defends 'Therapuss' interview with Musgraves
After facing some backlash over a Therapuss interview with Kacey Musgraves (some fans weren't happy with how he discussed her song lyrics), Jake explained the show is meant to be lighthearted.
"I like to treat it as two people just getting to know each other for the first time and hang out," he said, reminding everyone it's all about having fun conversations.