Shane opens up about fitness and its impact on comedy Entertainment Jul 10, 2026

Jake Shane, best known for his hilarious TikToks and Netflix's Therapuss podcast, just got real about his recent fitness journey.

He's been working out with trainer Louis Chandler at an Alo wellness club studio, focusing on better nutrition and strength.

Jake admits this new look might change how people see his humor: "If I look good and talk about my insecurities, it won't land as hard... I just need to find a new lane to make fun of myself that's not my body."