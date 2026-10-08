Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 3' finally back on track
What's the story
The future of Indian 3 had been uncertain since the release of Indian 2 in 2024, which failed to meet box office expectations. The film, starring Kamal Haasan and directed by Shankar Shanmugham, received mixed reviews and underperformed compared to its predecessor. This raised doubts about the third installment's production. However, these concerns have now been addressed with an official announcement regarding Indian 3.
Announcement details
'Indian 3' gets new poster; production to resume soon
The makers of Indian 3 have officially announced that production will resume soon.
The announcement was accompanied by a new poster featuring the title INDIAN 3 and the subtitle "WAR MODE."
The poster also carries the tagline "THE RESURGENCE BEGINS" and depicts three riders charging across a dusty landscape.
Twitter Post
See Shanmugham's post
October 8, 2026
Director's focus
Shanmugham to finish 'Indian 3' before moving to 'Velpari'
The revival of Indian 3 comes as Shanmugham prepares to move on to Velpari.
Earlier reports suggested the filmmaker wanted clarity on the unfinished film and had given the production team a limited window to resume work.
Rather than leaving the project incomplete and moving straight to his next film, Shanmugham is now expected to complete Indian 3 first.
Release timeline
'Indian 3' aiming for summer 2027 release
With production set to resume, Indian 3 may take some time to complete due to the scale of its sequences and extensive post-production work.
If everything goes according to plan, the makers are eyeing a Summer 2027 release window.
The timeline will depend on how quickly the pending portions are completed and how the team plans the remaining shooting and post-production work.
Film information
Everything we know about the film
Indian 3 will see Haasan reprising his role as Senapathy, with Kajal Aggarwal also returning.
The film will feature Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Bhavani Shanmugham, among others.
Anirudh Ravichander is the music director, Ravi Varman is the cinematographer, and Sreekar Prasad is the editor.