Shankar Mahadevan, Sangeeta attend Arjun Tendulkar's wedding in matching outfits
Singer Shankar Mahadevan and his wife Sangeeta showed up in matching burgundy outfits for Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok's big day at The St. Regis Mumbai.
Mahadevan went for a satin kurta-pyjama with black shoes and tinted sunglasses, while Sangeeta paired her saree with an orange blouse, statement jewelry, and open hair.
The couple was all smiles at the event
Mahadevan performed the traditional Maharashtrian Mangalashtak verses during the wedding.
The couple also paused to pose for photographers—Mahadevan wrapping his arm around Sangeeta—and thanked everyone with folded hands.
Did you know? Their love story is quite filmy
Shankar and Sangeeta first met as neighbors, bonding over badminton as kids. After secretly dating for 10 years, they later married.
Sangeeta supported Shankar when he left software engineering to chase music full-time.
Now, their sons Shivam and Siddharth are musicians too.