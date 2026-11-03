Shankar posts beach photos and confirms she and Dhanak together

Jiyaa admitted that they have their ups and downs, saying, "We have our differences, and we're only learning to be better for each other. We're not perfect. We're only humans who fell in love and chose each other. We're best friends, and in the end only hope that we figure it out and grow together in this life."

She also mentioned she'll be more mindful about what she shares online going forward, hoping people will show a bit more kindness when talking about her personal life.