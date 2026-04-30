'American Pie' star earns $1.2M on OnlyFans in a week

Shannon Elizabeth, the Hollywood actor famous for her roles in American Pie and Scary Movie, has reportedly made a staggering $1.2 million on OnlyFans within just one week of launching her account. The news was confirmed by Andy Bachman, CEO of Creators Inc., the management agency that represents Elizabeth, as reported by USA Today. The platform is known for adult content creation but has also attracted various other creators over the years.

Career shift Elizabeth wanted more control over her career Elizabeth, 52, announced her move to OnlyFans earlier this month. In an interview with People, she expressed her desire for more control over her career and the opportunity to connect directly with her fans. "I've spent my entire career working in Hollywood, where other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career," she said. "This new chapter is about changing that, showing off a more sexy side no one has seen, and being closer to my fans."

Content details What's on her OnlyFans page? On her OnlyFans bio, Elizabeth described the content as "the side of me that doesn't make it into movies - more playful, spontaneous, and completely unscripted." "If you've ever been curious what I'm really like...You're about to find out." The page includes behind-the-scenes moments, candid conversations, and "exclusive" photos and videos. Despite her new venture into adult content creation, Elizabeth remains committed to her charitable efforts through the Shannon Elizabeth Foundation.

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