Next Article
Shantanu Moitra returns to Bengali cinema with 'Keu Bole Biplobi'
Composer Shantanu Moitra is making his much-anticipated return to Bengali films with "Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat," hitting theaters on August 15, 2025.
Directed by Pathikrit Basu and produced by Jeetz Filmworks and Nandy Movies, the movie stars Jeet as Ananta Singh—a freedom fighter who becomes a rebel in 1960s Kolkata.
Moitra on why he chose this film
This marks Moitra's first collaboration with Jeet and lands on Independence Day, giving it extra meaning.
The story follows Ananta's journey from revolutionary hero to outlaw fighting injustice, set against a charged political backdrop.
Moitra called Ananta Singh's journey "remarkable," hinting at the film's emotional depth and relevance for today's audiences.