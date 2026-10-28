'Shaque: Trust No One' cake videos spark Chopra-Winget speculation
Entertainment
Videos from the Shaque: Trust No One success bash had fans buzzing, with many thinking Parineeti Chopra snubbed Jennifer Winget while serving cake.
Social media was quick to speculate about a possible rift between the two stars.
Winget denies rift with Chopra
Jennifer Winget has put those rumors to rest, saying there's no tension at all between her and Parineeti.
The Mumbai party was actually a celebration attended by several cast members, including Harleen Sethi and Tahir Raj Bhasin, and everyone seemed to be enjoying themselves.
Despite all the online chatter, Winget's message was clear: it's all good vibes among the team.