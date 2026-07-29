'Shararat' actor Khan detained by Mumbai police near student protests
Entertainment
Actor Ayesha Khan, known for her recent song Shararat, was detained by Mumbai police on July 22 while quietly standing near student protests calling for education reforms.
She said she wasn't holding signs or chanting but was still taken into custody.
Khan posted police videos and released
Khan posted videos from the police van and station, asking why she'd been detained. She says officers gave no clear reason. After about three hours, she was released.
The Cockroach Janata Party later thanked her online for supporting students and praised her "courage and commitment."
Educator and environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike on July 23.