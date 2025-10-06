Shardul Pandit slams 'biased' editing in 'Bigg Boss': Read why
Actor Shardul Pandit has called out Bigg Boss for editing the show to control what viewers see.
He asked, "Aap kaise decide kar sakte ho ki audienceko kya dekhna hai?" after a recent episode where Salman Khan defended Amaal Malik and called out Ashnoor Kaur for being "arrogant."
Why viewers are upset with 'Bigg Boss'
Pandit's comments follow major backlash from fans over the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode.
Viewers felt the editing was biased and didn't show contestants fairly, sparking fresh debates about how reality TV shapes stories behind the scenes.
As someone who lived through Bigg Boss 14 in 2020, Pandit knows firsthand how much editing can influence what audiences believe.
Pandit's career before 'Bigg Boss'
Before his Bigg Boss stint (he joined as a wildcard in 2020 and was evicted after 43 days), Pandit appeared in shows like Bandini and Kitani Mohabbat Hai.
His time inside the house gives weight to his criticism about how reality TV can twist real events for drama.