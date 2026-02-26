'It's destiny': Sharib Hashmi on losing 'Sanju,' 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'
What's the story
Sharib Hashmi, best known for his role as JK in The Family Man series, recently revealed that he was once shortlisted for two major Bollywood roles. In a recent interview with Filmigyan, he shared that he auditioned for Vicky Kaushal's role of Kamli in Sanju and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's part of Chand Nawab in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. However, these opportunities eventually didn't materialize.
Audition details
Hashmi was shortlisted for both movies
Hashmi said, "One big regret I have is Sanju. For the role of Kamli, I was shortlisted, and the process lasted quite some time. So that remains a regret." "Then, for Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the role that Nawazuddin Siddiqui played, I had auditioned for that as well and was shortlisted." "I went through a few rounds of auditions, but that's a matter of destiny."
Career overview
Hashmi's recent work in films and web series
Hashmi is best known for his role as JK Talpade in The Family Man, the popular Amazon Prime Video series featuring Manoj Bajpayee. He was also recently seen in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, a spy comedy film produced by Aamir Khan and co-directed by Vir Das. Hashmi has also returned to writing with a stage play with Tannishtha Chatterjee, which is a major milestone in his theater career.