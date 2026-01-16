Shark Tank S5: The Croffle Guys score ₹2.5cr investment
The Croffle Guys, a Mumbai startup known for their croissant-waffle mashups, landed ₹2.5 crore for 5% equity from Kunal Bahl and Mohit Yadav in Shark Tank India Season 5's premiere.
They'd originally asked for ₹1 crore at a ₹100 crore valuation and turned down similar offers from other sharks.
What do they do?
These founders are bringing something new to the table—croffles (yep, croissant + waffle)—plus coffee, aiming to stand out as their own food category rather than just another fast-food spot.
The source article does not report any sales figures or a one-year timeframe for revenue.
Meet the founders
Rahul Vohra previously worked with filmmaker Kabir Khan and even appeared in an ad with Shah Rukh Khan.
Veer Pinto is part of Karan Johar's creative team at Dharma Productions.
Annanya Agarwal is an investor and runs another startup, while Amay Thakkar studied industrial engineering in the US and is a full-time co-founder.