Sharma addresses Ugale's suicide, says 'Saajan Ghar' producers arranged help
Ujjwal Sharma has finally addressed the tragic death of his Saajan Ghar co-star Sanchita Ugale, who died by suicide on June 14.
Some colleagues accused him of mental harassment, but Sharma described Ugale as a friend struggling after a breakup.
He shared that producers arranged psychiatric help and a monthlong break for the cast, but despite efforts, Ugale's condition worsened, and she eventually left the show.
Leaked chats spark backlash against Sharma
Sharma revealed that after leaving the show, Ugale occasionally messaged him about her health and suicidal thoughts.
After they had not spoken for nearly two months, she demanded ₹3,000 in angry texts; he sent the money but admitted calling her chapri out of frustration.
Selective screenshots of their chats went public, leading to online backlash.
The controversy has deeply affected Sharma's mental health and family life, he shared that the episode has taken a toll on him mentally, emotionally, and professionally, as he continues to face threats and questions from people who never knew him personally.