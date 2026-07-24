Sharma addresses Ugale's suicide, says 'Saajan Ghar' producers arranged help

Ujjwal Sharma has finally addressed the tragic death of his Saajan Ghar co-star Sanchita Ugale, who died by suicide on June 14.

Some colleagues accused him of mental harassment, but Sharma described Ugale as a friend struggling after a breakup.

He shared that producers arranged psychiatric help and a monthlong break for the cast, but despite efforts, Ugale's condition worsened, and she eventually left the show.