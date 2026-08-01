Sharma alleges Khanna bullied her on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15'

Shagun Sharma, known for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, says she was bullied a lot by co-star Gaurav Khanna during their time on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

In a recent interview, she shared that Khanna often made comments like "She is weak" and Ye to chor deti hai, which made her uncomfortable.

The conversation has sparked plenty of buzz online.